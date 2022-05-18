Advertisement

Weather service confirms weak tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska

National Weather Service
National Weather Service(WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GOODLAND, Kan. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a series of weak tornadoes across rural parts of northwestern Kansas and a county in southwestern Nebraska along the Kansas line.

The tornadoes hit Tuesday afternoon as a line of storms moved across the Plains.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Holicky out of Goodland, Kansas, says spotters and video confirmed separate tornadoes in Decatur, Norton and Gove counties in Kansas and an one in Red Willow County in Nebraska.

Holicky says there were no reports of injuries or damage from the tornadoes. The system brought gusty winds, heavy rain and some hail, leading to downed tree limbs some roof damage across the region.

