Wellness Alliance presents Rec Center proposal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wellness Alliance presented their proposal to update and expand the Rec Center to the North Platte City Council Tuesday.

The $45 million project includes additional tennis and basketball courts for volleyball and pickleball tournaments. It also includes an indoor walking-running track, expanded cardio and weight rooms, as well as two swimming pools. One of the pools will be a competitive pool that will be used for swimming competitions.

“As you know the motivation, culture, and fitness culture that is in North Platte is really amazing and we got some really good things going on in North Platte and we just feel like we need an improved facility to bring us forward to compete with some of the other communities,” alliance member Leland Poppe said.

Aside from fundraising and applying for grant funds, the alliance plans to bring forward a half cent sales tax proposal to fund the project. If all goes as plan, it will be put on the November ballot.

Preliminary figures show the sales tax would generate around 3.2 million dollars annually.

“As I mentioned, we are already paying this tax when we go to other communities, we’re paying for their amenities and facilities like this so why can’t we do something like here in North Platte and have visitors fund some of our amenities?” said alliance member Megan McGown. “We are also exploring some public-private partnerships, one of which is with the public schools where they would agree to pay some sort of financial portion to the city for the of maintenance for the swimming pool because we are trying to build a swimming pool that meets the needs of the swim team.”

The proposed timeline for the sales tax initiative includes a council work session in June with a council vote in July before it goes to voters in November.

