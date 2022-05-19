Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National...
Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance presented their proposal to update and...
Wellness and Recreation Alliance presents Rec Center proposal
Espresso Shop holds soft opening at new location Tuesday.
Espresso Shop holds soft opening
The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Highlights from Day 1 of State Track and Field Championships

Latest News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators, in Ankara,...
NATO chief: Dispute with Turkey over Sweden, Finland will be resolved
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp’s jealousy, substance abuse recounted by friends
Rosmarie was the first daughter of Austrian naval Capt. Georg von Trapp and Maria von Trapp,...
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired ‘Sound of Music,’ dies
Crews continue to battle a wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.
Additional resources called to assist with wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey