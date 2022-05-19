64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl set for June 4

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Tickets for the 64th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game are now on sale online at the Nebraska Shrine Bowl’s official website.

General admission game tickets are $15 and first come first served seating (price does not include service fees). Club-level tickets in the mezzanine area are available for $35. Tickets are not required for children under the age of 2. Tickets can also be purchased on game day at Foster Field Box Office.

Military and first responders can contact the Shrine Bowl office direct, at (402) 477-8908, for a special discount ticket offer of $10 each, advance sale. Students are also eligible for the special discount ticket offer with proof of a valid school ID.

In addition, tickets are available for the annual Player Awards Banquet on Friday, June 3 at 6:00 p.m. in Kearney.

The 64th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game will be played on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field in Kearney, Nebraska. Kick-off is at 6:00 p.m. (CST).

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game is an all-star football game showcasing the talents of Nebraska high-school seniors on the gridiron before launching their collegiate careers.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl is nonprofit that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Nebraska Shrine Bowl also includes the Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band camp, held annually at the host site. The week also includes the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Cheer Camp, which culminates with performances at the game. Other bowl weekend activities include the Players’ Awards Banquet and the state’s largest Shrine Parade.

“This is the 64th game, making it the longest-running high school all-star game in the state,” said Dave MacDonald, executive director of the game. “We thrilled to be in Kearney another year and annual community support for the game continues to grow! This is a great family event that supports Shriners Hospitals for Children.”

More than just a game, since 1958, the North-South Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game has helped raise money and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children, a health care system with 22 locations dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

The game will be broadcast live on News Channel Nebraska and on local radio platforms by the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game radio network. The game will be streamed live on the Nebraska Shrine Bowl’s official website.

