Rapid weather conditions changes to occur over the next 24 hours

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mostly sunny Wednesday, conditions over the next 24 hours will be changing and it will happen really quick as well.

Firstly, Thursday morning, the area was experiencing mild conditions with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and even a few 70s and a southwest wind of around 5 to 15 mph and dew points in the 30s through 50s, making the airmass feel dry. With these ingredients combined, this poses the threat for fire concerns throughout the day Thursday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of Greater Nebraska and the eastern Nebraska Panhandle from 12 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT Thursday.

Red Flag Warnings in effect for majority of the area (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Thursday, with our area high pressure to the south and east, this will provide the area with one more day of warm temperatures and those highs will climb into the mid 70s to mid 90s, mostly cloudy skies and with winds out of the southwest with speeds around 15 to 25 mph. Once we approach Thursday evening, our cold front will then arrive into the area and will cause temperatures to drop rapidly through the evening and overnight hours and indicies will drop into the 30s and 40s. Rain showers will be on the increase overnight Thursday into Friday with some moisture left behind the cold front. An outside chance of a thunderstorm is possible as well.

Strong cold front to apporach the area Thursday evening with warm conditions ahead of it (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s to mid 50s and with rain showers continuing to filter into the area. Winds will be out of the north and east with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall could be around .10 to .25 inches during this time frame. The cool conditions will continue into our Saturday with more rainfall expected and some areas could see this moisture in the form of some wet snow,especially in the Panhandle. This potential will be monitored over the next 24 to 48 hours. Highs will remain below average throughout the rest of the weekend into early next week.

Rapid drop in temperatures for our Friday (Andre Brooks)

