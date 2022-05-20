Cool and cloudy with chances of precipitation throughout the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a pretty warm Thursday, things have changed for the area Friday into the weekend with clouds around, cool temperatures and chances of precipitation as well.

During the morning Friday, conditions were on the cloudy side with a sliver of rain and even some snow across the Panhandle with temperatures quite chilly with those indicies in the 30s to the 50s with winds coming from the north and west and speeds around 5 to 15 mph, with some spots around 20 mph. Dew points were in the 30s and 40s, thus allowing us to see the clouds and precipitation Friday morning. The reason why we are dealing with all of this is because we had a strong cold front move through Thursday, an area of low pressure developing to our southwest Thursday night and an area of high pressure building in to our north and west, bringing in both moisture and cold air for this time of year.

A blanket of clouds and even some rain impacting the area Friday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the rest of our Friday, we will be continue to deal with these clouds and rain showers across the area, especially in the Panhandle and some areas could still pick up on some snow this morning, especially in the southwest portions of the Panhandle. Highs for our Friday will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s, which is about 30 to 40 degrees below where we should be this time of year. Winds will continue to move from the north and west about 5 to 15 mph with gusts upwards to 30 mph. Overnight Friday, temperatures could drop into the upper 20s to upper 30s, depending of the cloud coveraee overnight Friday.

Clouds and precipitation chances hanging on for our Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, we will remain wet for the most part iwth temperatures remaining below average with temperatures in the 50s on Saturday with rain shwoers throughout the area, with a chance of some snow in some spots, especially in the Panhandle. No significiant snowfall accumulaions are expected. During the day Sunday, we may catch a break in the rainfall here across Greater Nebraska, but for the Panhandle, we will be dealing with afternoon showers and possibly some thunderstorms due to the next disturbance developing to our south and west. This will bleed into the beginning to mid portions of next week with rain chances lasting through Wednesday of next week.

An overall rainy,cool, and cloudy weekend ahead with a slight break Sunday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.