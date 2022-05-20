Advertisement

Eisenhower Elementary celebrates last day of school

News 2 at Six
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 19, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday, May 19, students at Eisenhower Elementary celebrated the end of the school year with a field day of activities. From kindergarten through fifth grade, kids participated in games of kickball, duck-duck-goose and races. Many of the students are looking forward to the additional fun of summer vacation.

“I am excited to join the summer kids club and have fun days, swimming, and bowling,” said Eisenhower Student Bryan Cai. “It is really good to have a break.”

