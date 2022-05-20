Eisenhower Elementary celebrates last day of school

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday, May 19, students at Eisenhower Elementary celebrated the end of the school year with a field day of activities. From kindergarten through fifth grade, kids participated in games of kickball, duck-duck-goose and races. Many of the students are looking forward to the additional fun of summer vacation.

“I am excited to join the summer kids club and have fun days, swimming, and bowling,” said Eisenhower Student Bryan Cai. “It is really good to have a break.”

