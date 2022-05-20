Advertisement

Law enforcement prepares to kick-off ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

By Jazmine Huertas
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The start of the summer is upon us and law enforcement, along with other community officers, shared a combined message to Nebraska on Thursday.

Colonel Jon Buldoc with the Nebraska State Patrol stated that now is the time to plan for travel safety.

The summer driving season is often called the “100 deadliest days” because of the fatalities we see throughout the country on the road and law enforcement officers are trying to reverse that with the “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

“Seat belts save lives, it’s a two-second action that greatly increases the safety factor when you get behind the wheel,” Colonel Buldoc said.

Last year, Nebraska was able to buck the trend and actually have a decrease in roadway fatalities.

Although this year we have not been so fortunate. John Selmer of the Nebraska Department of Transportation said we’ve already seen more than a 30% increase in fatalities compared to last year.

“What’s tragic about that is we might approach the number of 300 traffic fatalities this year, if that trend does not decrease,” Selmer said.

Colonel Buldoc added, “So, buckle up, put your phone down, follow the speed limit, always drive sober, and travel safely this summer.”

