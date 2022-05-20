Nebraska Passport Travel Program underway.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Tourism kicked off its passport travel program on May 1, just in time for tourism season.

The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems through travel adventures, museums, parks, restaurants, wineries, retail stores and more.

This year, 70 attractions are participating in 10 theme categories.

The Espresso Shop in downtown North Platte is participating for the first time.

“They turned an old building into something that can be a local landmark, it’s got a lot of its own flavor and I like it a lot too!,” said Madison Johnson, program coordinator. “It’s perfect for this program. It’s exactly the place that we like to have on the program.”

Travelers will have from May 1 through Sept. 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps for a chance to win a prize.

“I’ve had lots of people coming in to get their stamps,” said Brandon Raby, Espresso Shop owner. “It’s been pretty interesting and it’s really exciting to see how people go way out of their way to travel all over Nebraska and these rural communities to see these little destinations and what these little towns and communities have to offer.”

More than 1,300 people visited all 70 stops last year. According to a 2019 study, the program generated $23.7 million in travel spending.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.