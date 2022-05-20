Advertisement

NPPS hosts Little Feet Meet in partnership with Special Olympics

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School District held their Little Feet Meet field day for preschoolers thanks to the partnership with the Special Olympics.

Students took turns going through each obstacle course. Some parents even took part in the activities.

“It’s important to include the preschoolers because they are just much as part of the school as anybody else and I think sometimes preschoolers get forgotten about so I think it’s really cool that we get to hold this event for the kids,” said teacher Brittany Payne.

The field day is in its second year and is always held on the last day of school.

