NSAA State Basketball moves to four-day format

NSAA State Basketball Championship
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - When it comes to Girls and Boys State Basketball, there will once again be a change in format for the tournament happening next March.

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association Board of Directors voted 8 to 0 to approve making the tournament run over four days.

One big thing changing for the tournament is that Lincoln Public Schools gyms will only be used for the third-place game.

All other games will take place at either the Pinnacle Bank Arena or the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Before COVID hit, the tournament would take place over three days with girls being the first week and boys the following. That will be the case again, but with one more day.

Earlier this year, the tournament ran on the same week with both girls and boys games taking place Monday through Saturday. This was a first, due to scheduling conflict with Big Ten wrestling taking place at the arena.

