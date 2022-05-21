Advertisement

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

FILE -NioCorp Developments CEO Mark Smith talks to a group of investors during a tour on Oct....
FILE -NioCorp Developments CEO Mark Smith talks to a group of investors during a tour on Oct. 6, 2021, about the prospects for a proposed mine the company hopes to build near Elk Creek in southeast Nebraska, to extract critical minerals NioCorp Developments, the mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements, Thursday, May 19, 2022..(AP Photo/Josh Funk, File)(Josh Funk | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements.

NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the amount of rare earth elements present where it plans to build the mine about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Omaha near the town of Elk Creek is the second largest deposit in the United States. But the company still has to raise more than $1 billion to build the mine. It also has to analyze the latest data to determine whether it will be economically feasible to produce those rare earth elements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McDonald road ranche was located near where Fort McPherson is today. McDonald was an honest...
Road Ranches along the Oregon Trail
Crews continue to battle a wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.
Additional resources called to assist with wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey
The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Highlights from Day 2 of State Track and Field Championships
NSP and Attorney General’s Office warn Nebraska parents of sextortion of minors
NSAA State Basketball Championship
NSAA State Basketball moves to four-day format

Latest News

Golden Ours Care Home in Grant is closing July 15.
Golden Ours Care Home in Grant placing 13 residents as the facility faces closure
State Track Highlights (Day 3)
State Track Highlights (Day 3)
KNOP Base Map 5-20-2022
Cloudy and cool to start the weekend; more showers ahead
Memorial Day Weekend is one of busiest for the outdoor recreational industry. Due to the...
Memorial Day travel increases tourism dollars