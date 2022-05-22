Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a pilot died when a single-engine plane crashed at the Wayne Municipal Airport. The crash occurred Friday evening during the MayDay STOL Drag Races.

The event organizers said the pilot crashed on final landing in what appeared to be a stall/spin crash. The pilot’s name has not been released. No one else was aboard the Cessna 140. STOL is short take-off and landing drag racing, which involves pilots flying 2,000 feet down and back in a side-by-side format.

The rest of the events scheduled for the weekend were canceled.

