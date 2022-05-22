Advertisement

Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event

One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport(KTIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a pilot died when a single-engine plane crashed at the Wayne Municipal Airport. The crash occurred Friday evening during the MayDay STOL Drag Races.

The event organizers said the pilot crashed on final landing in what appeared to be a stall/spin crash. The pilot’s name has not been released. No one else was aboard the Cessna 140. STOL is short take-off and landing drag racing, which involves pilots flying 2,000 feet down and back in a side-by-side format.

The rest of the events scheduled for the weekend were canceled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Ours Care Home in Grant is closing July 15.
Golden Ours Care Home in Grant placing 13 residents as the facility faces closure
FILE -NioCorp Developments CEO Mark Smith talks to a group of investors during a tour on Oct....
Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements
The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Highlights from Day 2 of State Track and Field Championships
State Track - Omaha
Highlights from Day 3 of State Track and Field Championships
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Two killed after second night of Lincoln shootings
KNOP 5/21 Wx. Header
Clear end to the weekend with rain early in the week, warmer temperatures returning by Friday
Golden Ours Care Home in Grant is closing July 15.
Golden Ours Care Home in Grant placing 13 residents as the facility faces closure
FILE -NioCorp Developments CEO Mark Smith talks to a group of investors during a tour on Oct....
Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements