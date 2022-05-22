Advertisement

State Track Day Four

Classes C & D
News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On the second day of competition for Classes C and D at the State Track and field meet there were several local athletes who took home State Titles and medals.

As a team both the Saint Pats Boy’s and Girl’s teams took home the Team Titles for Class D. In Class C the Chase Counties girls took home the team title.

Attached is the link for full results of the events: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/473333/results

