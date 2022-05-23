Charges amended for Harlie Saathoff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Harlie Saathoff of North Platte has been in the Lincoln County Jail in North Platte since the November 12, 2020 death of her boyfriend Bryce Wood of North Platte.

Monday morning in the Lincoln County District Court a charge of 2nd Degree Murder was amended to Manslaughter, a Class 2A Felony. The charge for “Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony” was dismissed.

Saathoff’s sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on August 6, 2022. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

