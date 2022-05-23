Community Cleanup Days starts May 27

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte and Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful are rolling out their community cleanup days just in time for spring cleaning and garage sale season.

Starting this Friday, May 27 until June 6, the public is getting the opportunity to throw away unwanted items free of charge at any of the roll-off dumpsters.

The dumpsters are being placed at five different locations throughout the city. They are specifically for in-town residents, are not for commercial or business use, and are being closely monitored.

“There are ways to get rid of your hazardous waste and your tires and those items that we don’t accept in these bins, but if you have furniture, non-refrigerated appliances any of that stuff that is just collecting in your basement, please bring it here and throw it away instead of throwing it in your alleyway next to your bin,” said KNPLCB executive director Mona Anderson.

The program is in its third year. Last year, 58 tons of junk was cleared from households.

“One thing I might add is the city ordinance says that all trash must be placed in a bin in your alleyway or where ever your pick up is with a lid closed, so if you are not able to do that on a consistent basis you can call the city and get another trashcan for $5 a month,” Anderson added. “I suggest that people do that because the city is going to stop picking up stuff out of the alleyways of if they do pick it up there may be a charge or a fee in the future.”

You can find a dumpster near you at: Centennial Park – southeast parking lot; Gary’s Super Foods on 4th Street – west of the parking lot; Parkade Plaza – west end of the old Alco Building; Salvation Army parking lot – 1020 North Adams Ave; City of North Platte Public Service Building – 1402 North Jeffers – north end of the parking lot.

Residential tree limbs and other yard waste can be disposed of at the North Platte Transfer Station free of charge Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Hazardous waste is accepted at the Hazardous Waste Facility located at 1308 North Sycamore the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Electronics can be recycled at ABC Recycling for a per pound fee Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tires are accepted at the North Platte Transfer Station for a fee.

