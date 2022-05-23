Advertisement

Discussing options to address housing concerns

The Lincoln County Commissioners are searching for solutions for what they are calling a “housing crisis” throughout the county.
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners are searching for solutions for what they are calling a “housing crisis” throughout the county. According to the report by the commissioners, there were less than 30 homes on the market in April. Several economic development projects are coming to the North Platte area in the upcoming years, so the availability of housing will continue to increase.

On May 23, members of the First National Bank of Omaha presented a plausible option to address the growing communal needs. Sanitary and improvement districts, or SIDs, are described in full in Nebraska revised statute 31-727.

The statute reads in part: “A majority of the owners having an interest in the real property within the limits of a proposed sanitary and improvement district, situated in one or more counties in this state, may form a sanitary and improvement district to install two electric service lines and conduits, a sewer system, a water system, etc.”

“It is a great tool to utilize in my opinion,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns. “If you look at Omaha and Lincoln, this is how they are growing with their housing. It will be a good fit for Lincoln County and North Platte.

SIDs typically have to primary sources of income which include property taxes and special assessments. Currently, the Lincoln County Commissioners have not decided on the addition of SIDS.

