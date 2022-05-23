NDOT removes turn left only signage on Jeffers, Dewey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Work to remove the left turn only signage for the left lanes of Jeffers and Dewey streets was completed early Monday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation approved the city’s request after conducting a traffic study and reevaluating public comment determined the lanes were no longer needed.

The removal of the signage coincides with NDOT’s rebuild project of Highway 83 from 1st Street to the South Platte River Bridge.

The left turn only signage was removed on Dewey Street from Leota Street to Philip Avenue and Jeffers Street from G Street to Francis Street starting on Sunday, May 22.

