Rainy and cool start of the workweek; Wash,rinse, and repeat for Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and mostly cloudy weekend, that trend will continue for our Monday with rain shower activity as well. This will bleed into the day Tuesday as well.

During the day Monday, clouds and rainfall has arrived into the area, affecting from the Central portions of the Panhandle all the way to the Broken Bow area.Some rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times, especially along Interstate 80 and also into the Northwestern portions of Greater Nebraska, including Arthur and Tryon. Our temperatures were on a cool to mild start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and winds were breezy around the south and east and the speeds around 5 to 15 mph.

Cloudy and rainy conditions impacting the area Monday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Monday, we will be dealing with temperatures 30 to 40 degrees below normal with those indicies in the 40s to the 50s with overcast conditions and shower activty to continue for the majority of the day, especially across Greater Nebraska. The amount of rainfall that the area is expecting today is about .10 to .25 of a inch with locally higher amounts. The reason why we are seeing this is because of an area of high pressure to our east and an area of low pressure to our southwest and this has allowed for the region to see the rainfall Monday. These areas will continue to march towards the east overnight Monday, when the area will see a break from the precipitaion.

Shower activity to last for the majority of the day Monday (Andre Brooks)

Throughout the day Tuesday, we will see a repeat of what we are seeing Monday with that area of low pressure, which will be at that point to our south and east and this will allow for a wrap around moisture to come into the area Tuesday, meaning more rainfall to invade mainly Greater Nebraska and Eastern portions of the Panhandle. The amount of rainfall will be around .10 to .25 inches for our Tuesday. Conditions will improve once we get into the day Wednesday into Friday with a new area of high pressure building in.

Area of low pressure will continue to march towards the east over the next 24 hours (Andre Brooks)

