Advertisement

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Ours Care Home in Grant is closing July 15.
Golden Ours Care Home in Grant placing 13 residents as the facility faces closure
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event
(Left to Right) Tom Workman, Douglas Richards, and Terry Lee Osborne were awarded quilts of...
Three veterans honored for military service
State Track Day Four
State Track Day Four
FILE -NioCorp Developments CEO Mark Smith talks to a group of investors during a tour on Oct....
Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws
The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn...
Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP’s Madison Cawthorn
An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022....
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach