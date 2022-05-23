A Sheriff’s mission of helping others

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement officials take an oath vowing to protect and serve their respective communities. A local sheriff took his devotion of serving to Central America. Each year, Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer takes mission trips to Honduras.

“If you go down once, you really don’t see the difference you’ve made, but we been going for 10 years,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer. “We can see how our efforts have improved their lives. The doctors and others on mission trips have good Christian attitudes. They help people for the same reason we are, which is to make a difference in the lives of those in Honduras.”

Each mission trip is hard work but is rewarded with the opportunities created for those in Honduras. Sheriff Kramer and his wife Connie have worked in the hospital caring for babies, helping build nurses’ stations, upholstering furniture, remodeling projects, fixing electrical issues, and building a suspended bridge.

“What is exciting about returning each year is seeing the positive changes in this remote community from 2012 to now,” said Sheriff Kramer. “Businesses are growing and the opportunities are increasing.”

Many churches have chances to participate in mission trips. If an individual cannot physically go, there are other ways to make a difference.

“If you cannot give of yourself, give money,” said Sheriff Kramer. “They have needs that none of us know about and the money will go to good use.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.