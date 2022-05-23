Three veterans honored for military service

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday, May 22, the Quilts of Valor organization continued its mission of honoring veterans touched by war. Three veterans from Sutherland, with a range of military experience, received quilts of valor for their dedication to the United States.

Tom Workman is a Maxwell High School graduate from the class of 1967. He signed on to join the Marines with his older brother. Tom entered basic training in 1967. Shortly after, Tom left for his Tour of Vietnam and was there from May 1968 to June 1969. He served as a “grunt” in the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Division. After landing in Da Nang, Workman was transported to northern Vietnam, where he served as a ground. Workman was honorably discharged in 1969. His military honors include the Purple Heart and a Navy Achievement Medal.

“I am humbled and grateful for them doing this,” said Quilt of Valor Recipient Tom Workman. “It feels like a welcome home from the community. It is nice for them to do this for us now. I appreciate it very much and I am humbled.”

Terry Lee Osborne was drafted at age 21 and served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1972. He began his basic training in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, and then went to Fort Rucker, Alabama, for helicopter flying school. After landing in Vietnam, he was made Crew Chief. He flew all over Vietnam on different missions. Osborne’s military honors include a bronze star for going in on a “hot mission” and a Flying Air Medal.

“It makes you think down deep about everyone who has done their tour of duty,” said Quilt of Valor Recipient Terry Osborne. “It makes the veterans feel appreciated because sometimes we don’t feel that way. Receiving this quilt makes me feel very good.”

Douglas Richards entered the U.S. Air Force on April 19th, 1963, and was discharged on February 24th, 1967. His rank was USAF AIRMEN 1C E-4. He did his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas He was a machinist in field management attached to the fighter plane SG. He served in Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

“I am very grateful,” said Quilt of Valor Recipient Douglas Richards. “I never thought I would get one. I appreciate it.”

The Heartland Quilts of Valor chapter has awarded 79 veterans from North Platte and the surrounding communities. Nationwide, the quilts of valor organization have honored over 300,000 veterans.

