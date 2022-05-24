Cool and cloudy with chances of rain Tuesday; Drying and warming up Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a dreary and cloudy start of the workweek, the shower chances will continue for our Tuesday with cool conditions. However, once we do get into Wednesday, our weather will be improving here across the region.

During the morning Tuesday, the area was dealing with cool conditions with temperatures in the 40s and areawide was seeing overcast conditions with some areas in the northwest portions of the Panhandle dealing with a little bit of patchy fog. Winds were relatively light to around 5 to 10 mph and the direction of the winds were out of the south and east in the Panhandle and north and east in Greater Nebraska.

Overcast and cool conditions invading the area Tuesdsay morning (Andre Brooks)

With our area of low pressure to our south, this will continue to bring in mositure across the area and with that, this will increase the chances of rain here acorss Greater Nebraska and the Eastern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle and the rainfall will be starting to move into the area during the early afternoon hours with some rainfall being moderate at times. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around .25 to .50 of inch in Greater Nebraska and a trace in the Eastern portions of the Panhandle. Temperatures will only be climbing into the 50s throughout the day Tuesday with an isolated 60 possible across the Panhandle. Overnight, we will start drying out and clearing out with temperatures dropping into the 30s into the 40s.

Rain showers entering in the region Tuesday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday into our Friday, an area of high pressure will be building in, allowing the weather to be on the calmer, drier, and sunnier side of things with temperatures in the 60s and 70s Wednesday into the 90s on Friday. Once we get into the Memorial Day weekend, we will be dealing with another storm system series moving through and this will ignite the chances of showers and thunderstorms. Some strong storms are possible with some storms, but the certainty on that at this point is low, but we will continue to keep you posted on any changes that do occue over the next few days.

High pressure taking control of the forecast for the latter half of the workweek (Andre Brooks)

