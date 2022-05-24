Mayen signs professional contract in Australia

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska forward Lat Mayen has signed a professional basketball contract in his native Australia and will forego his final season of college eligibility.

Mayen, a native of Adelaide, Australia, had one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 eligibility freeze during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-9, 217-pound forward started 57 games for the Huskers over the last two seasons after transferring from Chipola (Fla.) College, averaging 7.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in that span.

“Lat has decided to pursue professional basketball opportunities back home in Australia,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Everyone in our program appreciates the contributions he has made to the Husker basketball program over the last two seasons and the work he put into the gym every day. Lat has been a pleasure to coach and look forward to him embarking on a pro career.”

Last season, Mayen started 30 games for the Huskers, averaging 5.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He had a season-high 13 points in the Huskers’ win at Penn State and had 11 points in a loss to No. 11 Wisconsin. Mayen grabbed seven-or-more rebounds four times, including eight against both Rutgers and at No. 7 Purdue.

Mayen was one of two Huskers to start all 27 games in 2020-21, as the junior college transfer averaged 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He ranked fourth on the team in scoring and topped NU with 48 3-pointers while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. He poured in a career-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, in a win over Rutgers and collected a double-double at No. 5 Iowa with 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Mayen, who spent two seasons at TCU prior to playing at Chipola College, finishes his collegiate career with 444 career points, 254 rebounds and 28 blocked shots in 74 contests.

