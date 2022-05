Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation awards over $56,000 in scholarships

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Today, the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) announced they awarded over $56,000 in scholarships to help the next generation of the agriculture industry in their academic pursuits. The scholarships were awarded to fifty-one distinguished students.

President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, Ryan Loeske stated, “The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation believes helping the next generation of cattlemen pursue their education is the key to continuing the world-class success of the Beef state. This year’s outstanding applicants are undoubtedly going to do great things for the future of the agriculture sector and we look forward to watching these young scholars grow their knowledge.” He continued, “None of this would be possible without the generosity of our many donors and those who gave to our Retail Value Steer Challenge Fundraising Project. It is humbling to see communities across Nebraska come together to help these students.”

All scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in Valentine, Friday, June 10, during the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Lunch.

To donate or for more information concerning the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, contact Lee Weide, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Secretary at (402) 475-2333 or Jana Jensen, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Fundraising Coordinator at (308) 588-6299.

2022 Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Scholars

Ainsworth

Samuel Wilkins - $1,200 Cattlemen’s Open Scholarship

Alliance

Madison Adam - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Wade Sanders - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Wyatt Walker - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Ames, IA

Kara Valasek - $1,200 Dr. Jeff Fox Memorial Scholarship

Ansley

Emily Jonas - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Aurora

Sydney Meyer - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Beaver Crossing

Logan Cast - $1,200 Todd Ricenbaw Memorial Scholarship

Bertrand

Johanna Ford - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Berwyn

Samuel Loy - $1,200 West Central Affiliate Scholarship

Bridgeport

Ellie Cline - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Burwell

Jaylee DeGroff - $1,200 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit Scholarship

Cambridge

Autumn Deterding - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Chadron

Cole Madsen - $1,200 Martin Viersen Range Management & Conservation Memorial Scholarship

Columbus

Carsten Loseke - $1,200 Bill Pullen Scholarship

Cort Loseke - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Dalton

Ashton Van Anne - $1,200 Western Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship

DeWitt

Taylor Cammack - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Dunning

Reece Zutavern - $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship

Elwood

Lauren Hickey - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Fullerton

James Wetovick - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Gibbon

Noah Summers - $1,200 Col. Melvin Huss Memorial Scholarship

Gothenburg

Heath Keiser - $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship

Savannah Peterson - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Hershey

Mekenna Fisher - $1,200 Cattlemen’s Open Scholarship

Kearney

Marissa Kegley - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Leigh

Makenna Held - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Lemoyne

Sheridan Wilson - $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship

Lexington

Dalton Kunkee - $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship

Lincoln

Laura Reiling - $1,200 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit Scholarship

Mead

Abby Miller - $1,200 Shari Flaming Memorial Scholarship

Milburn

BaiLee McMillan - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Norfolk

Shalyn Miller - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

North Platte

Ashlyn Robinson - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Katrina Webster - $1,200 Martin Viersen Range Management & Conservation Memorial Scholarship

Oakland

Elizabeth Karnopp - $1,200 Frank & Shirley Sibert Scholarship

O’Neill

Taylor Peter - $1,200 Bill Briggs Family Memorial Scholarship

Ord

Amber Staab - $1,200 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit Scholarship

Overton

Wyatt Ryan - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Plattsmouth

Sophie Korytowski - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Richland

Abigail Lutjelusche - $1,200 Clarence & Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship

Rosalie

Lauren Ahlers - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Royal

Christen Curtis - $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship

Stapleton

Megan Amos - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

St. Paul

Madison Hirschman - $1,200 Clarence & Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship

Sumner

Mattison Beattie -$1,200 Jamie Glantz Memorial Scholarship

Sutherland

Kaden Wykert - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Thedford

Matthew Dailey - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Unadilla

Sydney Wellsandt - $1,200 Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship

Wallace

Ashton Erickson - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Wisner

Megan Schroeder - $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship

Background

Established in 1968, the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation’s mission is to advance the future of Nebraska’s Beef industry by investing in research and education programs. The Foundation’s success and its ability to endow scholarships, sponsor leadership and education programs, and assist with research and infrastructure projects has been possible only because of the support from the Nebraska cattle producers and allied industries. As the Foundation grows, expands, and moves forward in its mission to raise funds for educational and scientific activities that benefit the state’s beef producers – the board asks you to consider investing in your industry through the Foundation.

