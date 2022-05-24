Advertisement

‘We’ve got a drunk Amish guy’: Horse-drawn buggy driver charged after hitting deputy’s cruiser

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.
By Chris Anderson, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired for an incident involving a horse-drawn buggy.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.

Deputies got in front of the buggy, but the driver did not stop.

“We’ve got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy,” a deputy could be heard saying on body camera video.

As the buggy passed by, the deputy said he saw the driver slumped over with a beer can nearby. Officials pursued the buggy for a short time before it eventually stopped.

As deputies tried to gain control of the horse, it lunged forward and crashed the buggy into a cruiser.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Nathan Miller, was arrested and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put spotlight on ambidextrous QB from Nebraska
Saathoff faces 20 years in prison. She is being sentenced on August 8.
Charges amended for Harlie Saathoff
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
Huskers end balloon release
(Left to Right) Tom Workman, Douglas Richards, and Terry Lee Osborne were awarded quilts of...
Three veterans honored for military service
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday

Latest News

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers
Police responded to an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
14 students, teacher killed in shooting at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, governor says
A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
AERIALS: Police on the scene of fatal shooting at Texas school
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game