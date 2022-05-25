Advertisement

North Platte Community College breaks ground on new medical wing

By Ian Mason
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College broke ground on a new medical wing Wednesday afternoon. The expansion is targeted to help the college handle more medical students to move through the program and graduate with better real world experience.

Ryan Purdy, President of Mid-Plains Community College, said at the event that the building would help accommodate up to 16 more students once finished.

Purdy stressed how much Covid-19 had impacted the project, not just in delays, but showing how necessary the expansion was.

Purdy told KNOP, “We need nurses. Covid-19 pandemic really just validated the fact that we do have a major shortage of our healthcare professionals.”

This project was planned before the pandemic, but the disaster showed the need for how much this expansion was needed and the benefits it would bring to the community.

According to MPCC the estimated cost of the expansion is $4.8 million, some of which came from the federal and state governments in the form of Covid-19 relief. Private citizens and businesses also made up a large part of where the funding for the expansion came from.

