Warming and drying trend Wednesday through Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and rainy start to the week, our conditions are on the uptrend with warming conditions as well for our Wednesday into our Friday.

During the morning Wednesday, conditions were sunny to partly cloudy for the most part with temperatures cool for the morning hours with indicies in the 40s and the winds were out of the north with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points were on the downtrend as well. The reason behind that is because we are starting to see the effects of the new area of high pressure, allowing for conditions to improve.

Improving conditions for the area Wednesday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Wednesday, our temperatures will be on the upswing with highs increasing into the upper 60s to mid 70s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and the winds will be relatively breezy with speeds around 10 to 20 mph. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will be dropping into the 40s for the most part and the winds will die down to around 5 to 10 mph.

Mild temperatures for the region Wednesday with nice conditions (Andre Brooks)

As our area of high pressure moves towards the east, Thursday and Friday will continue the theme of seeing temperatures increasing and conditions to remain nice with highs on Thursday in the upper 70s to mid 80s and upper 80s to mid 90s for our Friday with winds shifting out of the southeast during both of these days with the relative humidity increasing as well.

Warming trend continues for our Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the Memorial Day weekend, we will be monitoring a storm system that could bring us some shower and thunderstorm chances and some thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Temperatures will also be on the decline as well. We will keep you posted on the Memorial Day weekend as we get closer to the event.

