Class D Boy’s Golf State Championship: Day Two

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish of Saint Pats came into the second round of the Class D Boy’s Golf State Championship with a 23 stroke lead over the second place Overton Eagles. The Eagles came firing back in round two and made things interesting coming down the stretch of the final round. In the end, Overton was able to get the three stroke win over Saint Pats.

The Irish may not have come home with the team title, but Saint Pats Senior Teegan Sonneman was the individual State Champion. Sonneman shot a two day score of five over par. Last season Sonneman took home third place from the State Tournament, but this year he left with the gold medal around his neck. Connor Hasenauer of Saint Pats would finish in second right behind Sonneman with a two day score of seven over par.

Below is the team scoreboard:

1.) Overton- +105 (681)

2.) Saint Pats- +108 (684)

3.) Pender- +112 (688)

4.) Howells-Dodge- +125 (701)

5.) Thayer Central- +134 (710)

6.) Loomis- +147 (723)

7.) Lawrence-Nelson- +152 (728)

8.) Southern Valley- +155 (731)

9.) Humphrey St. Francis- +160 (736)

10.) Wausa- +175 (751)

T11.) Crawford- +192 (768)

T11.) Perkins County- +192 (768)

12.) Stanton- +196 (772)

13.) Hemingford- +215 (791)

Below is a list of individual scores:

1.) Teegan Sonneman (Saint Pats)- +5 (149)

2.) Connor Hasenauer (Saint Pats)- +7 (151)

3.) Zaybreon Hansen (Perkins County)- +10 (154)

4.) Zachary Vandervoort (Thayer Central)- +11 (155)

5.) Gage Burns (Creighton)- +17 (161)

T6.) Anthony Heiser (Stuart)- +20 (164)

T6.) Nathan Gillming (Elm Creek)- +20 (164)

T8.) Quinton Heineman (Pender)- +22 (166)

T8.) Braden Fleischman (Overton)- +22 (166)

T10.) Jaden Kosch (Humphrey St. Francis)- +23 (167)

T10.) Quinn Johnson (Loomis)- +23 (167)

T10.) Colbi Smith (South Loup)- +23 (167)

T10.) Cole Kramer (Sandhills Valley)- +23 (167)

14.) Kyler Lusche (Kimball)- +24 (168)

T15.) Jhet Holthus (Hyannis)- +25 (169)

T15.) Jacob Kloonz (Friend)- +25 (169)

T17.) Kaden Lux (Overton)- +26 (170)

T17.) Connor Shively (Overton)- +26 (170)

T19.) Livia Hunke (Guardian Angels Central Catholic)- +27 (171)

T19.) Mitchell Kelly (Pender)- +27 (171)

T19.) Jacob Holzfaster (Paxton)- +27 (171)

T22.) Wesley Trompke (Loomis)- +29 (173)

T22.) Gabe Varvel (Hay Springs)- +29 (173)

T22.) Kamden Bose (Southern Valley)- +29 (173)

T22.) Cole Grovijohn (Howells-Dodge)- +29 (173)

T26.) Kegan Hackerott (Humphrey St. Francis)- +30 (174)

T26.) Dillon Critel (Burwell)- +30 (174)

T26.) Trey Johnson (Pender)- +30 (174)

T26.) Michael Vanness (Wausa)- +30 (174)

T26.) Matthew Phelps (Saint Pats)- +30 (174)

T31.) Austin Hegemann (Howells-Dodge)- +31 (175)

T31.) Brody Fleischman (Overton)- +31 (175)

T31.) Alexander Banzhaf (Overton)- +31 (175)

T31.) William Jesse (CWC)- +31 (175)

T35.) Brady Lund (Howells-Dodge)- +32 (176)

T35.) Nolan Burrell (Dundy County Stratton)- +32 (176)

T37.) Kellen Fiala (Howells-Dodge)- +33 (177)

T37.) Ryan Hrbek (Guardian Angels Central Catholic)- +33 (177)

T37.) Spencer Rabbass (Pender)- +33 (177)

40.) Dax Powell (Hemingford)- +34 (178)

41.) Elijah Schmid (Creek Valley)- +35 (179)

T42.) Braxton Hamond (Southern Valley)- +36 (180)

T42.) Jaxon Claussen (Wausa)- +36 (180)

T42.) Jedric Dankenbring (Thayer Central)- +36 (180)

T42.) Krayton Kucera (Lawrence-Nelson)- +36 (180)

T46.) Gregory Boettcher (Franklin)- +37 (181)

T46.) Matthew Henderson (Southern Valley)- +37 (181)

T48.) Bryson Gadeken (Neligh-Oakdale)- +38 (182)

T48.) Paiton Hoefer (Elgin Public/ Pope John)- +38 (182)

50.) Toby Kotinek (Lawrence-Nelson)- +39 (183)

51.) Wyatt Brockman (Lawrence-Nelson)- +40 (184)

T52.) Parker Krusemark (Stanton)- +41 (185)

T52.) Owen Vogel (Stanton)- +41 (185)

T52.) Conner Janda (Lawrence-Nelson)- +41 (185)

55.) Payton Swanson (Crawford)- +42 (186)

56.) John Nolan (Crawford)- +43 (187)

T57.) Daren McConville (Hemingford)- +44 (188)

T57.) Layton Gralheer (Pender)- +44 (188)

T59.) Jonathan Nissen (Wausa)- +45 (189)

T59.) Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale)- +45 (189)

T59.) Gunner Mumford (Thayer Central)- +45 (189)

T62.) Cayden Huber (Thayer Central)- +46 (190)

T62.) Gavin Nelson (Howells-Dodge)- +46 (190)

T64.) Gavin Norris (Loomis)- +47 (191)

T64.)Bayln Bargen (Lawrence-Nelson)- +47 (191)

T66.) Ander Wasenius (Arapahoe)- +48 (192)

T66.) Chase Furstenau (Neligh-Oakdale)- +48 (192)

68.) Rhett Flack (Crawford)- +49 (193)

69.) Andrew Kosch (Humphrey St. Francis)- +51 (195)

T70.) Tyson Essex (Loomis)- +53 (197)

T70.) Drew Varner (Hemingford)- +53 (197)

T70.) Dalton Burgeson (Southern Valley)- +53 (197)

T70.) Aidan Perry (Loomis)- +53 (197)

74.) Mason Remmers (Thayer Central)- +55 (199)

T75.) Storm Peterson (Perkins County)- +56 (200)

T75.) Tyrel Wegener (Humphrey St. Francis)- +56 (200)

T77.) Ryan Locke (Stanton)- +57 (201)

T77.) Tanner Simmerman (Stanton)- +57 (201)

79.) Roman Metz (Crawford)- +58 (202)

80.) Hunter Garner (Perkins County)- +60 (204)

81.) Tug Dawson (Wausa)- +64 (208)

82.) Elijah Busick (Perkins County)- +66 (210)

83.) Jason Jensen (Layton)- +68 (212)

84.) Thomas Gale (Saint Pats)- +71 (215)

85.) Braden Holste (Southern Valley)- +77 (221)

86.) Vance Borgmann (Stanton)- +78 (222)

87.) Nolan Foster (Perkins County)- +82 (226)

88.) Mitchell Knode (Crawford)- +83 (227)

89.) Cameron Schindler (Neligh-Oakdale)- +86 (230)

90.) Ethan Specht (Hemingford)- +87 (231)

91.) Casey Jett (Saint Pats)- +89 (233)

92.) Vincent Vanness (Wausa)- +92 (236)

93.) Neo Powell (Hemingford)- +101 (245)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.