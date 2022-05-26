Eyewitnesses in Gothenburg say Union Pacific train is toppled east of town

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Responders are on scene at a derailed Union Pacific train about two miles southeast of Gothenburg.

The Union Pacific Railroad confirms that at about 7:30 a.m. about 40 coal cars derailed about two miles southeast of Gothenburg. The Gothenburg Police Department was notified, and no injuries are reported.

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop D on scene, posting the following to their Twitter page, earlier this morning.

No injuries reported in train derailment near Gothenburg (NSP Troop D Twitter)

