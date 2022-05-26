Advertisement

Eyewitnesses in Gothenburg say Union Pacific train is toppled east of town

Developing story
Train derailment east of Gothenburg, Thursday
Train derailment east of Gothenburg, Thursday(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Responders are on scene at a derailed Union Pacific train about two miles southeast of Gothenburg.

The Union Pacific Railroad confirms that at about 7:30 a.m. about 40 coal cars derailed about two miles southeast of Gothenburg. The Gothenburg Police Department was notified, and no injuries are reported.

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop D on scene, posting the following to their Twitter page, earlier this morning.

No injuries reported in train derailment near Gothenburg
No injuries reported in train derailment near Gothenburg(NSP Troop D Twitter)

