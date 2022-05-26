Great Plains Health marks construction milestone for Primary Care Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Construction for Great Plains Health’s Primary Care Center is well underway.

A significant milestone was reached with the completion of the steel framing.

Healthcare workers gathered over the lunch hour to sign the white beam during a topping ceremony, a symbolic tradition in the construction process.

The beam was placed on top of the building, which also included an evergreen tree, American flag, and a photo of Dr. Leland Lamberty who passed away in September 2020 from COVID-19.

“It makes it a one-stop shop for the patients,” said Dr. Emily Jones. “They can go to their appointment and get their lab work done and if they need an X-Ray, they can get it done without having to go over to the hospital and then back, and now we can do it all right there. I don’t know, I feel like he’s (Dr. Lamberty) more just watching over us and making sure that we are all just doing the right thing for the patients.”

Construction for the 65,000-square-foot facility will be completed in 2023. The $30 million, two-story will include 53 exam rooms. It will house Great Plains Family Medicine, Great Plains Pediatrics, and Great Plains Health Internal Medicine.

