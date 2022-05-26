Advertisement

Great Plains Health marks construction milestone for Primary Care Center

Great Plains Health marks milestone with a topping ceremony for the new primary care center...
Great Plains Health marks milestone with a topping ceremony for the new primary care center Thursday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Construction for Great Plains Health’s Primary Care Center is well underway.

A significant milestone was reached with the completion of the steel framing.

Healthcare workers gathered over the lunch hour to sign the white beam during a topping ceremony, a symbolic tradition in the construction process.

The beam was placed on top of the building, which also included an evergreen tree, American flag, and a photo of Dr. Leland Lamberty who passed away in September 2020 from COVID-19.

“It makes it a one-stop shop for the patients,” said Dr. Emily Jones. “They can go to their appointment and get their lab work done and if they need an X-Ray, they can get it done without having to go over to the hospital and then back, and now we can do it all right there. I don’t know, I feel like he’s (Dr. Lamberty) more just watching over us and making sure that we are all just doing the right thing for the patients.”

Construction for the 65,000-square-foot facility will be completed in 2023. The $30 million, two-story will include 53 exam rooms. It will house Great Plains Family Medicine, Great Plains Pediatrics, and Great Plains Health Internal Medicine.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Clean up crews at train derailment near Gothenburg, Thursday afternoon.
Union Pacific cleanup crews on scene near Gothenburg for coal train derailment
North Platte vs. Lincoln East
North Platte names Kurt Altig the new Head Coach of the Dawgs
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Class D State Golf Day One
Class D Golf State Championship: Day One

Latest News

Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful hosts appreciation breakfast for public service...
Public service workers recognized during appreciation breakfast
Clean up crews at train derailment near Gothenburg, Thursday afternoon.
Union Pacific cleanup crews on scene near Gothenburg for coal train derailment
Sunny and stellar conditions for the region Thursday
Warm and stellar weather Thursday into Friday with storm chances Memorial Day Weekend
Construction is underway for Habitat for Humanity's 62nd house.
Habitat for Humanity raises the wall for house #62