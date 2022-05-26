Habitat for Humanity raises the wall for house #62

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Volunteers and board members with Habitat for Humanity helped raise the wall to their 62nd home on 17th Street and Cody Avenue.

“We thought we’d actually have to reapply, but we were pretty surprised that we got it on the first try,” said homeowner Micah Larsen.

Larsen said he applied for the program after running out of options.

“Our living conditions were not good and to get a house in this day in age, in this market, is near impossible,” he said. “So we were hoping and threw out an anchor just to see and they said ‘yes.”'

Their home is one three that are being built this year on the city’s northwest side.

“It kind of hits home,” said construction coordinator Kerry Murphy. “It’s something that I just can’t quit doing.”

Murphy has been with Habitat for 11 years and is leading the project.

“We were doing three houses a year, so in the last two years we’ve only been able to do two houses due to the pandemic,” Murphy said.

Crews hope to have the house completed in the fall.

“It’s going to be really cool to help build our own house,” said Stephanie Veith.

