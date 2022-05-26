Advertisement

The North Platte Plainsmen get Inaugural Season underway at Bill Wood Field

North Platte Plainsmen
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Plainsmen opened up their Innagrual Season on a cool Spring night in Nebraska at Bill Wood Field. The Plainsmen were hosting the Western Nebraska Pioneers for a double header. Many were in attendance for the Inaugural first game, with many activities and contests going on for fans.

In the first game the Plainsmen fell to the Pioneers 6-1. Then before the second game North Platte Mayor, Brandon Kelliher threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Plainsmen were able to bounce back in the second game getting the win over the Pioneers 9-7. North Platte will end their Opening Night with a 1-1 record.

The Plainsmen will wrap up their opening series with the Western Nebraska Pioneers Thursday Night at 6:35. The gates at Bill Wood Field will open up at 5:30 for the Thursday Night’s game and then the first pitch will be thrown at 6:35. After the Plainsmen wrap up their series with the Pioneers they will hit the road for a three game series with the Canyon County Spuds Friday through Sunday.

