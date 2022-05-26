Public service workers recognized during appreciation breakfast

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - City workers were recognized for their selfless service during an appreciation breakfast Thursday.

The breakfast was sponsored by KFC, Perkins and the Nicholson family.

Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful organized the breakfast as way to say “thank you” for all that they do for the community.

“A lot of the reason we enjoy the community that we live in is because of these people who work behind the scenes every single day and just bettering our community for us,” said KNPLCB executive director Mona Anderson.

Around 50 to 60 workers attended the breakfast.

“It is obvious what the police and fire do everyday and they protect us in all sorts of ways,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher. “Folks that take care of the parks, they mow the park and pick up the trash, they make sure the rides work, they make sure there is ice cream available when you need ice cream. It’s kind of a thankless job.”

