Advertisement

Public service workers recognized during appreciation breakfast

Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful hosts appreciation breakfast for public service...
Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful hosts appreciation breakfast for public service workers Thursday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - City workers were recognized for their selfless service during an appreciation breakfast Thursday.

The breakfast was sponsored by KFC, Perkins and the Nicholson family.

Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful organized the breakfast as way to say “thank you” for all that they do for the community.

“A lot of the reason we enjoy the community that we live in is because of these people who work behind the scenes every single day and just bettering our community for us,” said KNPLCB executive director Mona Anderson.

Around 50 to 60 workers attended the breakfast.

“It is obvious what the police and fire do everyday and they protect us in all sorts of ways,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher. “Folks that take care of the parks, they mow the park and pick up the trash, they make sure the rides work, they make sure there is ice cream available when you need ice cream. It’s kind of a thankless job.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Clean up crews at train derailment near Gothenburg, Thursday afternoon.
Union Pacific cleanup crews on scene near Gothenburg for coal train derailment
North Platte vs. Lincoln East
North Platte names Kurt Altig the new Head Coach of the Dawgs
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Class D State Golf Day One
Class D Golf State Championship: Day One

Latest News

Great Plains Health marks milestone with a topping ceremony for the new primary care center...
Great Plains Health marks construction milestone for Primary Care Center
Clean up crews at train derailment near Gothenburg, Thursday afternoon.
Union Pacific cleanup crews on scene near Gothenburg for coal train derailment
Sunny and stellar conditions for the region Thursday
Warm and stellar weather Thursday into Friday with storm chances Memorial Day Weekend
Construction is underway for Habitat for Humanity's 62nd house.
Habitat for Humanity raises the wall for house #62