Warm and stellar weather Thursday into Friday with storm chances Memorial Day Weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and partly cloudy Wednesay, these conditions are just going to continue to get better for our Thursday into our Friday with stellar conditions and warmer temperatures, but all of this is going to change once we get into the Memorial Day Weeekend with thunderstorm chances entering into the region.

During the morning Thursday, we were dealing with clear to mostly clear conditions with temperatures slightly on the chilly side with these indicies in the 30s and 40s and the winds were relatively light to breezy with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the direction was from the north and west and with these north winds, this is allowing for the airmass to feel dry.

Cool and breezy conditions Thursday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, with our area of high pressure continuing to move towards the south and east, this will allow for us to see conditions to remain sunny and also for our area to see warm conditions and highs for Thursday will climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year and the winds will be relatively breezy with wind speeds around 10 to 20 mph and the direction will shift from north to eastt throughout the day Thursday. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will tumble down into the 40s to low 50s with clear conditions remaining. During the day Friday, temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s to mid 90s with nice conditions remaining as that area of high pressure continues movign towards the east.

Sunny and stellar conditions for the region Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the thick of the Memorial Day weekend, persons will need to have backup plans on hand because we will have a storm system moving into the area and this will allow for the area to see some shower and thunderstorm chances this weekend into Memorial Day itself. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side and we will continue to keep you posted on that. Besides that, we will see decline in temperatures during the weekend into early to mid next week as an active storm pattern will be entering into the area and it will keep the area wet and cloudy with cooler than average conditions for this time of year, making it feel more like early Spring instead of late Spring/Early Summer.

Stormy weather to invade the area this Memorial Day weekend (Andre Brooks)

