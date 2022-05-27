Advertisement

Local bank celebrates beginning of summer and firefighters

News 2 at Ten
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey State Bank celebrated the beginning of summer in North Platte on Thursday by hosting a small event where the public could come get free food and donate to fire fighters.

The event is the second annual Kickoff to Summer, and this year they wanted give back to local fire fighters. Members of the public brought water, food and one family even brought toilet paper to donate to the North Platte Fire Department and the Hershey Fire Department.

