Nebraska State Patrol to crack down on impaired driving, seatbelt violations during holiday weekend

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is continuing its “Click it or Ticket” initiative into the Memorial Day Weekend.

According to NSP, the annual, nationwide “Click it or Ticket” campaign continues until Sunday, June 5. The campaign sees law enforcement crack down on drivers not wearing their seatbelts.

NSP is also working to combat impaired driving during the holiday weekend.

“Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season for many across the country,” said Captain Tyler Schmidt, Commander of Troop D – based in North Platte. “As summer vacations rev up, let’s have a good start to this summer driving season with a safe Memorial Day weekend.”

Troopers in Troop D will be doing saturation patrols to combat impaired driving. The increased effort is funded partially through a $10,030 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

