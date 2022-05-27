Warm and beautiful conditions Friday; Becoming stormier during Memorial Day weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a gorgeous and warm Thursday, that trend will continue into our Friday, but we will be getting stormier for our Memorial Day Weekend.

During the morning Friday, things have already started on a nice note with temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions and the winds were light with speeds around calm conditions to 5 to 10 mph and the dew points were becoming moist as well. The reason is because of an area of high pressure to our south, bringing in more soupy and warmer conditions Friday morning than Thursday morning.

Mild conditions to the start the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, temperatures will be rapidly climbing into the upper 80s to mid 90s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and the winds will be increasing to around 5 to 15 mph and this is due to the area of high pressure continuing to move towards the south and east and overnight Friday, temperatures will be dropping in the 50s. So if people have any early Memorial Day plans Friday, they should be good to go. During the day Saturday into Memorial Day, the weather conditions will go down with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing each afternoon as a storm system will be moving into the area, with temperatures dropping from the upper 80s to mid 90s on Saturday, to the low to upper 70s Memorial Day itself. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side Saturday, especially in the northeastern portions of the Sandhills with a Marginal to Slight chance of severe weather, which means hail and damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph are the main threats. We will keep you posted over the next few days on the evolution of this system.

Cooler and stormy conditions developing into the Memorial Day weekend (Andre Brooks)

The active pattern continus in the mid portions of the next workweek with temperatures below average and the precipitation above average for this time of year.

