Advertisement

Planned Parenthood workers in five Midwest states seek union

About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwestern states plan to unionize.
About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwestern states plan to unionize.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwestern states plan to unionize.

The move comes as their employer deals with the potential loss of business in states where abortions may become illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Ashley Schmidt is a training and development specialist for Nebraska and western Iowa. She says workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota formally filed for a union election with a National Labor Relations Board on Thursday.

The workers plan to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, which represents Planned Parenthood workers in other states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Clean up crews at train derailment near Gothenburg, Thursday afternoon.
Union Pacific cleanup crews on scene near Gothenburg for coal train derailment
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
North Platte vs. Lincoln East
Altig is the Interim Head Football Coach for North Platte
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost before the...
Kickoff times set for seven Husker Football games

Latest News

KNOP WEATHER STORY 5-24-2022
Sunny and warm through Saturday afternoon, then storm chances
JBS must develop infectious disease plans at seven facilities after 7 employees died of COVID...
Feds force JBS to make infectious disease plan
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol to crack down on impaired driving, seatbelt violations during holiday weekend
Cooler and stormy conditions developing into the Memorial Day weekend
Warm and beautiful conditions Friday; Becoming stormier during Memorial Day weekend