Advertisement

Concerned citizen asks for welfare check on vehicle, body found

News 2 at 6
By Melanie Standiford and Ian Mason
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday afternoon, North Platte police were contacted by a man concerned about a vehicle he had seen sitting in the same spot for some time. The concerned citizen told News 2 that he noticed an odor coming from the vehicle while near it on Saturday afternoon.

The North Platte Police Department sent officers for a welfare check. Unfortunately, a body was discovered, deceased, located in the back of the parked Jeep. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the body was removed and the vehicle was taken away, as well.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
Cheyenne Police involved in shooting with Scottsbluff homicide suspect
In McCook, Nebraska, soldiers underwent extensive training to defend airplanes and learn to...
Bombing zones throughout Lincoln County
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Clean up crews at train derailment near Gothenburg, Thursday afternoon.
Union Pacific cleanup crews on scene near Gothenburg for coal train derailment

Latest News

KNOP Weather Map 5/22
Rain and storms approaching Sunday night could bring rain on Memorial Day
Cheyenne Police involved in shooting with Scottsbluff homicide suspect
About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwestern states plan to unionize.
Planned Parenthood workers in five Midwest states seek union
KNOP WEATHER STORY 5-24-2022
Sunny and warm through Saturday afternoon, then storm chances