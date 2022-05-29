Concerned citizen asks for welfare check on vehicle, body found

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday afternoon, North Platte police were contacted by a man concerned about a vehicle he had seen sitting in the same spot for some time. The concerned citizen told News 2 that he noticed an odor coming from the vehicle while near it on Saturday afternoon.

The North Platte Police Department sent officers for a welfare check. Unfortunately, a body was discovered, deceased, located in the back of the parked Jeep. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the body was removed and the vehicle was taken away, as well.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.