Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw after he caused a disturbance near a local school.

Omaha police said the man was a quarter of a mile west of the Omaha Veterans Administration Center with the chainsaw Friday morning in what they called an attempt to “make money.” Police said a homeowner confronted him.

They argued, and the man threatened the homeowner. The homeowner chased the man. The man dropped his chainsaw but the homeowner tackled him a few blocks further west, near Holy Cross Catholic Church and its school. Police said they found several drug pipes on the man.

