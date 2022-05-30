Honoring the ultimate sacrifice

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday, May 30, Americans observed Memorial Day. The federal holiday recognizes and honors servicemen and women who have laid down their lives for the freedoms of strangers. According to the United States Center of Military Education’s website, Nebraska causalities from World War II, Korea and Vietnam War combined are 3,470. Memorial Day honors the sacrifices of those individuals and others across the nation.

The first Memorial Day observation was on May 30, 1868, at Arlington National Cemetery.

For the list of causalities by state visit, https://history.army.mil/html/documents/casualties/stcas.html

