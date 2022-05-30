Advertisement

Honoring the ultimate sacrifice

Memorial Day Ceremony
Honoring the ultimate sacrifice
By Marresa Burke
May. 30, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday, May 30, Americans observed Memorial Day. The federal holiday recognizes and honors servicemen and women who have laid down their lives for the freedoms of strangers. According to the United States Center of Military Education’s website, Nebraska causalities from World War II, Korea and Vietnam War combined are 3,470. Memorial Day honors the sacrifices of those individuals and others across the nation.

The first Memorial Day observation was on May 30, 1868, at Arlington National Cemetery.

For the list of causalities by state visit, https://history.army.mil/html/documents/casualties/stcas.html

