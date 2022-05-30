Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Memorial Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a stormy Sunday, the trend continues into our Memorial Day with more shower and thunderstorm activity and some could be on the strong side.

During the morning Monday, temperatures were in the 40s and 50s and the dew points were around the same, making our airmass very saturated at this time. This has allowed for a good deal of the region see some shower and thunderstorm actvity. Some have been on the strong to severe side in the northeast portion of Greater Nebraska and even some heavier rainfall near Ogallala, all the way to Oshkosh. Winds were breezy to around 5 to 15 mph and the direction was north generally.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacting the area Monday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day on this Memorial Day, we will be dealing with more shower and thunderstorm activity, mainly between 9 a.m. CDT until 3 p.m. CDT for Greater Nebraska and 8 a.m. MDT until 7 p.m. MDT for the Nebraska Panhandle. The highs for Memorial Day will feel unseasonably chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 60s. Winds will be breezy to gusty with speeds around 15 to 25 mph. Overnight, temperatures will be dropping into the 40s with the clouds and rain clearing out of the region.

A stormy Memorial Day on tap for the region Monday (Andre Brooks)

The amount of rainfall that is anticpated for Memorial Day is between a .25 to .50 inch of rainfall for Greater Nebrasks and .50 to 1.5 inches of rain for the Panhandle with locally higher amounts.

Rainfall amounts for Memorial Day (Andre Brooks)

For Tuesday, we will be getting a break from the rain as our moisture source will be shutoff with temperatures in the low 60s to low 70s with sunshine and light winds. The rain returns Wendesday with temperatures dropping as a result and high pressure building back in once we get to Thursday and Friday with temperatures climbing back into the 70s by that timeframe. Active weather resumes this weekend with more scattered thunderstorms filtering into the state.

