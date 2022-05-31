Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled

By Amber Little
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will unveil Nebraska’s new license plate design during a press conference at the State Capitol. 

The Governor and First Lady will be joined by Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Director Rhonda Lahm, Capitol Administrator Bob Ripley, and designer Drew Davies—owner of Oxide Design Co.

Watch the press conference live in the video player above at 10 a.m.

