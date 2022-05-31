Advertisement

LIVE: Officials alert Omahans to seek shelter while combating fire near downtown

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire is alerting the public Monday night to seek shelter and stay inside while combing a massive fire near downtown.

6 News received a call from 911 dispatch alerting people near and around 20th Street &and Woolworth Avenue. OFD sent an emergency alert out recommending those between 13th and 20th streets and Leavenworth to Martha streets evacuated because of “smoke and fire.”

Fire crews initially classified it as a two-alarm fire, and firefighters were able to get inside the building. But that the fire was larger than they anticipated, and crews had to exit shortly thereafter, upgrading the incident to a three-alarm fire.

6 News crews at the scene reported hearing explosions around 8:15 p.m. Explosions continued every few minutes thereafter as propane tanks and other chemical containers catch fire.

As of about 9:15 p.m., no injuries had been reported. The front part of the building collapsed, but no firefighters were inside when that happened, the battalion chief told 6 News.

WOWT downtown Omaha fire
WOWT downtown Omaha fire(PHOTO: WOWT)

This is a developing story. 6 News will continue to give updates.

