Partly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures for the region Tuesday; Increased rainfall for Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After the stormy and mild Monday, the conditions are to improve for our Tuesday, with mild temperatures and partly cloudy conditions. These conditions will then get wet again for our Wednesday.

During the morning Tuesday, conditions were mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with a light breeze with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the wind directions were coming out of the north and west. Despite that, our dew points are around saturation, thus allowing for some of the clouds this Tuesday morning.

Current satellite and radar across the region (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s with partly cloudy conditions continue to overtop the region with winds continuing out of the north and west with speeds around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s with increased cloud cover and the relative humidity will continue to increase overnight.

Partly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures for Tuesday (Andre Broosk)

During the day on Wednesday, more rainfall enters the region with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s and the winds will be light to breezy and the amount of rain we are expecting is around a trace to .10 of an inch of rain with locally higher amounts. Temperatures will remain cool and below average Wednesday. We will see a break in the rain on Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. More shower and thunderstorm activity ahead of the next storm system mvoing into the area this weekend with temperatures hovering around the 70s and 80s.

Constant changing weather over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

