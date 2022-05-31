Troopers Arrest 20 Impaired Drivers on Memorial Day Weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 20 impaired drivers during Memorial Day Weekend. Troopers also assisted 226 motorists in need of help throughout the state.

The annual Click It or Ticket national mobilization continues through this week. Troopers will continue working overtime as part of that effort to maintain a safe start to the summer driving season.

“Summer will be full of vacations and holiday celebrations,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If those events involve alcohol, plan ahead to have a sober driver. And no matter how far your travels take you, always wear a seat belt.”

In addition to the 20 arrests for driving under the influence, troopers also issued citations for speeding (292), open alcohol container (14), minor in possession of alcohol (14), driving under suspension (26), no proof of insurance (18), no seat belt (5), and improper child restraint (7).

Troopers in Troop D also participated in a localized enforcement operation focused on impaired driving around recreation areas. Troopers made seven DUI arrests as part of that effort this weekend. The Troop D campaign was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $10,030 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation -Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.