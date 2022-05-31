Advertisement

Troopers Arrest 20 Impaired Drivers on Memorial Day Weekend

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 20 impaired drivers during Memorial Day Weekend. Troopers also assisted 226 motorists in need of help throughout the state.

The annual Click It or Ticket national mobilization continues through this week. Troopers will continue working overtime as part of that effort to maintain a safe start to the summer driving season.

“Summer will be full of vacations and holiday celebrations,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If those events involve alcohol, plan ahead to have a sober driver. And no matter how far your travels take you, always wear a seat belt.”

In addition to the 20 arrests for driving under the influence, troopers also issued citations for speeding (292), open alcohol container (14), minor in possession of alcohol (14), driving under suspension (26), no proof of insurance (18), no seat belt (5), and improper child restraint (7).

Troopers in Troop D also participated in a localized enforcement operation focused on impaired driving around recreation areas. Troopers made seven DUI arrests as part of that effort this weekend. The Troop D campaign was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $10,030 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation -Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police Department on scene Saturday where a person was found dead in North Platte.
Concerned citizen asks for welfare check on vehicle, body found
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw...
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Constant changing weather over the next few days
Partly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures for the region Tuesday; Increased rainfall for Wednesday
Fire crews continue to extinguish hotspots in an Omaha industrial fire Tuesday morning
Update: No injuries or cause known of massive Omaha industrial and chemical fire
Wings of Love releasing doves at Fort McPherson during the 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony.
“Memorializing those who sacrificed to preserve the American way of life”