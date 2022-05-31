Advertisement

Update: No injuries or cause known of massive Omaha industrial and chemical fire

As thick black smoke visible from miles away billowed above a fire in downtown Omaha, fire officials were recommending residents nearby evacuate.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department briefed reporters early Tuesday morning about a massive industrial and chemical fire south of downtown Omaha.

As crews worked on hotspots at Nox-Crete, Inc., the fire department revealed that firefighters had difficult accessing the site due to railroad tracks. They were only able to attack the fire from one side initially.

No one was reported to be inside the building. No injuries were reported.

While there was nothing known to be suspicious Tuesday morning, fire investigators had yet to know how the fire started. The owner showed up at the scene and was cooperative.

According to its website, Nox-Crete, Inc. manufactures chemical solutions to concrete problems. Its product line includes liquid floor hardeners, joint fillers, curing and sealing compounds, and water repellants.

The thick black smoke from the three-alarm fire that broke out at about 7 p.m. in an industrial building near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue was visible all around the Omaha-metro on Monday night. Explosions were later heard and persisted every few minutes for a time as propane tanks and other chemical containers caught fire in the building.

The fire also prompted officials to recommend that residents in the immediate area evacuate. An evacuation site was later set up at the Columbus Community Center, located at 1523 S. 24th St., where Red Cross was on hand to assist.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing, but the OFD report also noted that anyone with information about potential arson should call its hotline at 402-444-FIRE; or call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Fire officials said Monday night that crews were expected to fight the fire all night long, hoping that there might also be rain to help extinguish the flames.

MUD crews were also assisting as were Union Pacific and Burlington Northern, according to the OFD report. OPPD was also on site as there were high-voltage transmission lines at the scene, the report states.

As of about 9:15 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

The OFD report states that the structure is valued at $456,200; that doesn’t include the contents, the value of which has not yet been determined.

