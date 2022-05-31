Advertisement

Working from home contributed to home price increase, study says

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from...
This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The “Great Reshuffling” has been a huge reason why home prices have been skyrocketing.

New research shows that home prices jumped 23.8% during the pandemic and 15% of that growth was due to remote work.

Many people turned to warmer climates, which was a significant driver in prices.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, the median single-family home in Austin, Texas, grew by 26%. Phoenix was also up by 26% and Boise, Idaho, was up by 24%.

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
North Platte Police Department on scene Saturday where a person was found dead in North Platte.
Concerned citizen asks for welfare check on vehicle, body found
Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw...
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest
Visitors pose in front of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa in the Louvre museum, Wednesday, May,...
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
A stormy Memorial Day on tap for the region Monday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Memorial Day

Latest News

In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. The...
US consumer confidence slips in May amid stubborn inflation
The cost of commuting is putting a strain a Americans returning to work.
Commuting costs put strain on Americans returning to work
Nebraska DMV
LIVE: Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Uvalde prepares funerals. (CNN, OBTAINEDBY CNN, ABC NEWS, KABB, WOAI, GETTY IMAGES, PETE...
Schools ramp up security measures as Uvalde shooting victims are laid to rest
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
3 nations join international team probing Ukraine war crimes