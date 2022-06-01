Advertisement

Ashley Scoggin commits to UNLV

Ashley Scoggin, former Husker, commits to UNLV.
Ashley Scoggin, former Husker, commits to UNLV.(10/11 NOW)
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin has committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The announcement was made by UNLV’s head coach Lindy La Rocque.

Scoggin spent two seasons with the Huskers and started in all 40 games she played. Scoggin scored 346 points in a Husker jersey, but played her last game February 14 against Indiana.

The following game against Penn St., fans noticed assistant coach Chuck Love and Ashley Scoggin were not on the bench with the team. Love and Scoggin were soon removed off the Huskers’ roster.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
North Platte Police Department on scene Saturday where a person was found dead in North Platte.
Concerned citizen asks for welfare check on vehicle, body found
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
A woman was killed and two boys were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on...
Mom killed, 2 boys hospitalized after parasailing accident in Florida Keys on Memorial Day

Latest News

Trey McGowens to turn professional
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost before the...
Kickoff times set for seven Husker Football games
Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) passes the ball as Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr....
Mayen signs professional contract in Australia
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
Huskers end balloon release