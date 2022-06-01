Ashley Scoggin commits to UNLV

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin has committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The announcement was made by UNLV’s head coach Lindy La Rocque.

Scoggin spent two seasons with the Huskers and started in all 40 games she played. Scoggin scored 346 points in a Husker jersey, but played her last game February 14 against Indiana.

The following game against Penn St., fans noticed assistant coach Chuck Love and Ashley Scoggin were not on the bench with the team. Love and Scoggin were soon removed off the Huskers’ roster.

Meet our newest sharpshooter, graduate transfer Ashley Scoggin. #BEaREBELhttps://t.co/zFUnWWxDkb — UNLV Lady Rebels (@UNLVLadyRebels) June 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.